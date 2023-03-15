FG to NIMC: Address concerns on NIN integration charges for passport applicants

By Ezra Ukanwa

THE Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, PEBEC, has called on the National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, to as a matter of urgency, address its introduction of N1,000 charge for National Identification Number, NIN, integration and verification for each Nigerian passport applicant.

Special Adviser to the President, Ease of Doing Business/PEBEC Secretary, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, who made the call in Abuja yesterday, said NIMC’s new move which would begin by April 1, 2023, urged the commission to review the new regulation through the lens of making it faster and cheaper to access government services.

While commending the moves by the Nigerian Immigration Service, NIS, to significantly improve the quality of service, accuracy, and speed of passport services through the verification of NIN, she said the additional cost for each applicant had not been well received by stakeholders.

She also said the provisions of the Business Facilitation (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2022 (BFA), signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, codified Executive Order 001 on transparency and efficiency of public service delivery, adding that the purposes of the “One Government” directive, where an applicant required service from a ministry, department or agency, MDA, the MDA was mandated to conduct the necessary verification or certification from relevant MDAs, in respect of the applicant.

“On May 18, 2017, Executive Order 001 (EO1) on Transparency and Efficiency in the Business Environment was issued as the Administration’s first Executive Order to strengthen the implementation of business climate reforms and to deepen collaboration among ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) by instituting a systemic change management process for reforms.

“EO1 mandates MDAs to submit monthly reports to the PEBEC Secretariat, the offices of the Head of Service (HOS) of the Federation, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and SERVICOM.”

”You will recall that on March 9, the PEBEC released its 2022 Executive Order 001 (EO1) Compliance Report, in line with its promise to continuously track and keep the business community updated on the compliance with the Executive Order.”

“In the last six years, the PEBEC has consistently published an EO1 Compliance Report, which captures a periodic empirical analysis of the monthly reports received from MDAs. According to the latest EO1 Compliance Report which covers January to December 2022 the top five performing MDAs are.