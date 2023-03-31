FG okays pay rise for civil servants, awaits Buhari’s approval

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, revealed Wednesday night that the Federal Government has approved a pay rise for civil servants in the country.

Ngige, who disclosed this on Channels Television programme, Politics Today, said the salary increment became necessary, in view of the current economic reality in the country.

He,however, noted that the President, Muhammadu Buhari, was yet to approve the percentage used for the increment.

The minister also noted that the pay rise was already included in the 2023 budget and would take effect from January 1, 2023. He did not, however, reveal the percentage in increment.

“The Federal Government is looking at giving people in the public service a pay rise to take care of the increased cost of living.

“In the Presidential Committee on Salaries, we have done something for the civil servants for those who are on Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure and some corporations, MDAs that are on that CONPSS. CONPSS is the salary scale for civil servants.

“We put a percentage for the President to approve, we have approved it at our own committee level. We said it should take effect from January 1, 2023,” Ngige said.