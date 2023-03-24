FG, German company partner to produce, distribute cooking stove yearly – NCCC

***says it ‘ll reduce environmental hazards, fuel consumption, pollution by 80 percent

By David Odama

THE Federal government in partnership with a German company, Atmosphere clean Energy Initiative is to produce and distribute one million cost effective cook Stove to households in Nigeria.

The move is to lift rural dwellers in Nigeria out of the traditional cooking methods, conserve forest and reduce health harzards encountered by the households in the country.

The Director General, National Climate Change Council (NCCC), Dr. Salisu Dahiri disclosed this at the launch of a new technology designed to eliminate health harzards encountered by families in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

According to Dr Dahiri, the federal ministry of environment is partnering Atmosphere, a clean energy German company, to distribute a new clean cooking stove that reduces fuel consumption and pollution by 80%.

He explained that the stainless steel cooking stove, has a 10-year guarantee with not only efficient cooking method, but helps to preserve, protect the nation’s forest through reduction in the use of firewood.

The NCCC DG stated further that the stove also help families save money and reduce environmental hazards adding that the Atmosphere company was in Nigeria to showcase and sensitize Nigerian families especially the rural dwellers on the benefits of the new innovation and invention in the country.

“By embracing clean cook stoves, Nigerians can make a significant contribution to achieving the country’s environmental goals while also saving money and promoting sustainable living.

“The urgency of combating climate change and deforestation is a problem that affects everyone, regardless background. One of the major causes of deforestation in Nigeria is the widespread use of firewood, which results in the loss of trees and forests.”

He further said plans has been conluded to mass produce the new stove beginning with 100,000 households in the North Central region of the country, adding that there would be increase in the production of the stove with the assemblage of the plants in kebbi and Nasarawa states.

“Plans are already underway to open a new assembly plant in Kebbi state to help meet the growing demand. This initiative is expected to have a significant impact on households in need and contribute to improved living conditions, He added.

In his presentation, Founder, CEO of clean Energy initiative Company, Dr. Dietrich Brockhogen stated that stainless steel stove is designed to use 80% less fuel and produce 80% less pollution that will help women in particular to save money and preserve the environment.

According to the CEO of Atmosphere, the clean cook stove is not only efficient and cost-effective, but it also comes with a 10-year guarantee, giving users peace of mind and making a good investment for the long term.

“The launch of this new product is part of Atmosphere’s mission to showcase and sensitize people about the benefits of using clean energy sources. by reducing the amount of firewood used in cooking.

The company hopes to help preserve the forests of Nigeria and reduce the risk of environmental hazards. He added.

Also speaking, Amb. Farouq Malami Yabo, Chairman, Advisory board of Atmosphere, explained that the company is an International Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, endorsed by the National Council of Climate Change and the Federal Ministry of Environment, to develop an innovative solution.

He said many business men and women in several African countries are availling themselves of the opportunity especially banks because it is a place for busines, providing micro partner scheme for the locals.

He said the technology can accommodate biomass breakage, helping to save the consequences of deforestation in Nigeria explaining that the Nigeria government through the climate change is also monitoring the technology to ensure its efficacy, efficiency in the rural areas.