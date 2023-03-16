FG fixes population, housing census for May — FG

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA-The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said yesterday that the 2023 Population and Housing Census earlier scheduled for March 29, would now hold in May.

Mohammed disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He explained that the decision to reschedule the census was a result of last week’s decision by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to reschedule the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections to March 18.

He also disclosed that FEC approved the sum of N2.8 billion for the National Population Commission, NPC, to procure some software to be used for the conduct of the census.

Mohammed said: “There was a memo presented by the National Population Commission, seeking for some software to allow them conduct the census in May this year.

”I believe because of the rescheduling of the elections, they cannot commence the census as scheduled.

“They sought council’s approval for a contract to procure software for the census at the sum of N2.8 billion.”