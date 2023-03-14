FG committed to bilateral air service agreement—Sirika 

…Expresses concerns over protracted cash crunch

The Federal Government, FG, on Tuesday, told major foreign stakeholders in the aviation sector that Nigeria remains committed to the Bilateral Air Service Agreement.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika stated this when he met with the International Air Transport Association, IATA, and Foreign airlines operators to discuss the salient issues affecting the organizations and the country.

He also assured them that the aviation Ministry is concerned, and will do its very best to resolve the matter of blocked funds as soon as possible.

He stated further that the issue of blocked funds sits with the Central Bank of Nigeria and it is not what the ministry can handle alone else it would have been resolved immediately.

He urged International Airline Operators to be very considerate when dealing with the issue bearing in mind the effects of Covid 19 and the recession the country had experienced.

Speaking earlier, Dr Samson Fatokun, Area Manager of West and Central Africa who led the delegation expressed gratitude to the Minister for his continuous support for the growth of air transport in Nigeria and for the actualization of his role as a catalyst for the growth of the Nigerian economy.

He said that the global airline community would like to appeal to the Honourable Minister for special intervention in resolving airline-blocked funds issues in Nigeria.

He said the airlines are facing collateral damage and average Nigeria is bearing the brunt of this issue.

President National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies, NANTA, Susan Akporiaye, added that “Is a very difficult time for us as some of us are already giving up on the industry and going into other business. It is our loss and also the loss of the country as we don’t sell more ticket like we use to, and this will further increase the unemployment situation if this issue is not attended to’’