FG approves N5.16bn for NDLEA official accommodation

The Federal Executive Council, on Wednesday, approved the sum of N5.16bn for the construction of two accommodation facilities comprising 192 flats of various room capacities for personnel of the National Drugs Laws Enforcement Agency.

The facility which will be located in Abuja would take the two contractors hired for the project 60 weeks to complete.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, revealed this to State House Correspondents after this week’s Council meeting chaired by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Malami premised the approval on the security and safety of the NDLEA’s Narcotics Superintendents and Assistants whom, he said, have come under attack due to their increased anti-drug campaigns.

He said the campaigns led to 18,940 arrests, N40bn worth of hard drugs seized, and 2,904 convictions between the first and third quarters of 2022 alone.

However, the gains have made NDLEA personnel moving targets for vindictive drug lords, he said.

The approval comes six months after Council okayed N580.50m for the purchase of four armoured vehicles for the Agency last September.