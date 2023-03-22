FG approves N453.90bn for Kano-Maradi rail, ports

—Okays N5.16bn to build 192 flats for NDLEA personnel

—Places order for 25,000 metric tonnes of wheat from Ukraine

—Potassium from Russia too

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, Wednesday, approved the sum of N453.90 billion for the procurement of rolling stock, operation and maintenance equipment for the Kano-Maradi standard gauge rail line currently under construction.

The money includes N510.93 million for the procurement of four customised fire service search and rescue vans in sea ports at Port Harcourt, Lagos Port Complex, Tincan Island port and the Marina headquarters of the Nigerian Ports Authority

FEC also approved the sum of N5.16 billion for the construction of two accommodation facilities comprising 192 flats of various room capacities for personnel of the National Drugs Laws Enforcement Agency.

This is as the Federal Government said that it has placed an order for the import of no less than 25,000 metric tonnes of wheat from Ukraine

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, said, “The Federal Ministry of Transportation this afternoon presented two memoranda to council on behalf of two of its agencies.

“The first agency was the Nigerian Ports Authority, which sought to provide for the award of contract for the construction and supply of for customised Fire Service search and rescue vans for extrication of accident victims for Rivers ports in Port Harcourt, Lagos Port Complex, Tincan Island Port and the Marina headquarters, all in Lagos.

“Council considered the memorandum and approved the award of the contract as recommended and reviewed by the Bureau of Public Procurement and the sum of N510,934,600 Naira inclusive of seven and a half percent VAT and with a completion period of nine months in favour of Messrs All Works Commercial Company Limited.”

He noted that the second memorandum presented by the Ministry was for the ultimate management by the Nigerian railway Corporation.

He said, “The memorandum sought council’s consideration and approval for the award of contract for the procurement of rolling stock, operation or maintenance equipment for the Kanio-Maradi standard gauge rail line that is currently under construction.

“The contract was awarded to MSSRs Mota Engineering Nigeria Limited, who are the contractors handling this particular project in the sum of $984,722,302.5 inclusive of seven and a half per cent VAT with a completion period of four years.”

Also briefing, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said Council approved the sum of N5.16bn for the construction of two accommodation facilities comprising 192 flats of various room capacities for personnel of the National Drugs Laws Enforcement Agency.

The facility which will be located in Abuja would take the two contractors hired for the project 60 weeks to complete.

Malami said the approval was based on the security and safety of the NDLEA’s Narcotics Superintendents and Assistants whom, he said, have come under attack due to their increased anti-drug campaigns.

He said the campaigns led to 18,940 arrests, N40bn worth of hard drugs seized and 2,904 convictions between the first and third quarters of 2022 alone.

He, however, said the gains have made NDLEA personnel to be moving targets for vindictive drug lords.

On his part, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar revealed that the government has placed an order for the import of no less than 25,000 metric tonnes of wheat from Ukraine.

Beyond the wheat import, Nigeria is also expecting an unspecified quantity of potassium from Russia, which is a bye product for production of fertiliser in Nigeria.

While the wheat from Ukraine is currently sea borne, talks between Russia and the Nigerian government on the importation of potassium is still ongoing, the Minister revealed while briefing State House Correspondents.

According to Minister, the ship carrying the wheat is expected to berth in Portharcourt from where it would be distributed across Nigeria and neigbouring African countries. He explained that Nigeria may become a hub for accessing the wheat, especially with strained relationship between Ukraine and Russia.

Asked why the country is patronizing the two war torn countries, Mohammad said Nigeria has a neutral policy, hence can do business with any country it deems necessary.

He further said FEC deliberated on a memo on national revised seed policy, aimed at boosting agricultural productivity in the country.

He said there were plans to inject Genetically Modified Organism GMO seeds into the national food chain to produce enough food to meet the teaming population growth.

He said, “The Federal Minister of Agriculture, rural development presented a memo today (Wednesday) on our revised 2022 National Agricultural Seed Policy.

“Before now we have been operating on the 2010 policy, which was revised in 2015. And we just also revised that again to the 2022. Why the revision?

“For seeds, what you plant is what you reap. With the current continuous development in technology, seeds are always being upgraded standardize four to five with several vitamins. There’s also the issue of genetically modified organisms or seeds, if you will.

“So, this revision, seek to confirm with global best practice in yield. Our farmers must have access to best quality seeds that have been fortified, seed that can produce the yield that will be worth their while, seeds that can produce again, the produce that come can compete in the world market. This is the basis for this particular policy.

“The implementing agency is the National Agricultural Seed Council of Nigeria. The same agency works with the department within the Ministry, also work with other agencies and MDAs that are also involved in some ways with agriculture, work with civil society organization, international agencies.

“Nigeria every year holds summit that we call Seed Connect. This is an international summit that discusses and focus on improvement development in seeds from around the globe. So seeds is very important, very critical, as you all know, the agric sector from a great part of the GDP of this country and all that we focus on smallholder farmers.”