Ferrari dominates world’s safest supercars

By Theodore Opara

SUPERCARS are known for performance, luxury, style, and insane speed. They are also fashionable, trendy, and timeless in design. They define class and are not for all, hence the prices are usually mind-boggling. They account for the most expensive cars in the world, and they have their own audience, which cuts across the sports world, entertainers, and the young at heart.

Because supercars are not for the crowd, they are expensive and built to last ‘forever’. Even after they have served out their lifespans, they find their way to museums, where they even attract a higher price. It is often said that supercars represent the best that automotive manufacturers can offer.

Presently, there are many Supercar markers, but they produce a limited number. But supercars are of a different class, and there are safest ones across the globe. Imagine travelling in one of them and feeling safe despite the rocket speed.

The leading supercars are the Koenigsegg Regera, Bugatti Chiro, Pagani Huayra, Porsche 911, and Ferrari FF. Others include the Ferrari 812, Audi R8, Ferrari 488, Mercedes-AMG GT, and Chevrolet Corvette.

Swedish manufacturer Koenigsegg is constantly on the cutting edge of go-fast technology. Over the years, the brand has produced unique iterations like the Agera and Regera. All are astoundingly fast and expensive.

Since its launch in 2016, the Chiron has been among the most expensive vehicles in the world.

The Huayra is one of the most beautiful supercars from Pagani. It has a sprawling rear wing and shapely fenders that make it look like it can conquer any racetrack. It’s constructed like a racecar to minimize curb weight.

The 911 is among the few sports cars with multiple iterations. These versions feature different engines, interior options, body widths, and wheel sizes. While choosing the right option might be dizzying, all 911 models share the same intrinsic qualities, like a rear-mounted engine, two doors, and an analog tachometer.

The FF is one of the best four-seater Ferraris ever made. Its unique and curious shooting brake body was a first for Ferrari and offered plenty of room for luggage and four adults. Like the newer 812, the FF had a punchy, naturally aspirated V-12 motor producing 651 hp.

The 812 delivers pure aerodynamic performance, even in the GTS model. Both models offer efficient solutions for downforce, including an integrated triplane wing in the rear diffuser for efficient suction. Thus far, there have been no problems with the V12 motor, speaking to the longevity of Ferrari powertrains.

The 812 is the perfect example of a brutish supercar with almost 800 horses under the hood. Ferrari has graced us with multiple 812 iterations, all with the lovely naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 powerplant. It delivers 788 ponies and 529 lb-ft of torque, helping it sprint from 0 to 60 mph in under three seconds

When Audi introduced the R8 in 2006, it was an immediate hit thanks to its stunning performance and sharp styling. Audi later introduced the second generation R8 in 2017, upping the ante of the predecessor.

Over the years, Audi added more power and some welcome appearance updates. At the rear was a punchy V10, producing 562 hp as standard and 602 hp in the more expensive R8 Performance. Besides being a performance powerhouse, the R8 offers excellent stability, reliability, grip, and easy to steer mechanism.

The 488 is a broad-shouldered supercar with a surprisingly spacious cabin and impressive performance. Thanks to its handsome design, the 488 offers the poise and power you expect from a V8 Ferrari. It rockets from 0 to 60 mph in under three seconds, thanks to a 711 hp twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8.

Despite having impressive performance, the 488 is among the safest supercars money can buy thanks to a light, high-performance spaceframe chassis. The chassis offers beam stiffness and torsional rigidity figures that help increase its performance by 23% over the Ferrari 458.

The AMG GT is one of the best-looking Mercedes-AMG supercars. It boasts stunning bodywork that instantly grabs your attention. Thanks to its proportions, the AMG GT is an extremely capable low and wide high-performance supercar.

It uses a punchy twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine with up to 720 hp in the latest Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series. While the NHTSA or IIHS hasn’t tested the GT, it still offers a great suite of safety technology, including lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, and automated emergency braking.

Historically, the Corvette has been a brilliant car. The modern versions boast a mid-engine layout with typical supercar power. It’s among the cheapest on this list. However, it’s also among the safest. Its structure revolves around the center tunnel, a light, and stiff structure.

Not only does it serve as the foundation for the suspension system, but it also removes unwanted body compliance.

The result is a Corvette with outstanding lateral grip capabilities. In addition, the tunnel dominant approach also improves torsional rigidity, giving the Corvette a connected feel on track and the road.