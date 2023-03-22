Femi Egbeolu, wife murdered in Lagos

LAGOS — A retired Permanent Secretary in Ogun State Civil Service, Femi Egbeolu, the Sogunro of Ilaro-Yewa and his wife were murdered by gunmen in the early hours of March 18, 2023.

It was gathered that the couple’s house help was seriously injured.

Though no arrest has been made, the election day tragedy threw the entire neighbourhood into mourning.

According to a police source, the incident occurred at 1, Adefolu Drive near New World Hotel, Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos.

The source said the Lagos Police Command had launched a manhunt for the killers.

It was learned that following the receipt of the distress call, some of the neighbours rushed to the house where they found Egbeolus dead and their domestic staff severely beaten.

The police officer said the bodies of the deceased couple were found following a distress call sent to some neighbours in the area.

It was also gathered that the Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the elderly couple.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident, however, did not give further clarification.‘