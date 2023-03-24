Fedpoly Ede announces resumption of new academic session

The Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Osun, says it has opened online registration for both returning and fresh students for the commencement of the new academic session.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Registrar of the institution, Alhaji Isiaka Agboola, and made available to newsmen by the Protocol, Media and Public Relations Officer of the institution, Sola Lawal, on Thursday in Osogbo.

According to the statement, the polytechnic opened its online registration for both returning and new students on March 20.

It said lectures for the new academic session would commence on April 10.

The statement read in part:” The Federal Polytechnic, Ede, hereby wishes to notify the general public, particularly students, parents and guardians that the institution has opened online registration since Monday 20th, March 2023, for both fresh and returning students.

“Please, note that the earlier directives for medical registration to all freshers still remain in the following order, March 20-24, school of applied sciences, March 27-31, school of business and Management, April 3-7, school of environmental studies and school of science and technology, April 10-14, School of Engineering and Technology and School of Communication and Information Science.

“Consequently, lecture commences on April 10, for freshers and returning students, with exemption to students under the “Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES).

“On behalf of the governing council and management, I wish both fresh and returning students happy crisis free new semester”.