FEC okays N16.133bn for procurement of transmission line materials, others

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, on Wednesday approved the sum of $61.5 million and another N16.133 billion for the procurement of transmission line materials and award of contracts for sub-stations in some parts of the country.

Minister of Power Mr Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the Council meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Minister stated that $6 million dollars and the onshore component of N145 million inclusive of all the taxes were for the procurement of transmission line materials for reconductoring works for the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN.

He also said that another approval was sought and given in respect of the award of contract for the construction of a 15-kilometre turn in, turn out a line of the existing Akure–Ado-Ekiti 132 single-circuit transmission line at Akure 330, 132, 33 sub-stations of TCN at the cost of $2.5 million with an onshore component of N988.5 million.

Aliyu said, “I presented three memos to the council today (Wednesday) and I got approval for the three memos.

“The first memo sought the council’s approval for the procurement of transmission line materials for reconductoring works for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in favour of Messrs Legacy Power in the sum of six million dollars; that’s the offshore value. The component for the onshore is N145 million inclusive of all the taxes and 12 months of completion.

“The second memo seeks the council’s approval for the award of contract for the construction of a 15-kilometre turn in, turn-out line of the existing Akure–Ado-Ekiti 132 single-circuit transmission line at Akure 330, 132, 33 sub-station Transmission Company of Nigeria in favour of Messrs Legacy Power Limited in the sum of 2.5 million dollars; that’s the offshore component; the onshore component is N988.5 million.

“The sub-station in Akure, which has been completed over two years ago, is a 330 sub-station and we could not energise that sub-station of lack of line the line is supposed to come from Benin which is a new line under construction.

“I have spoken to this project here several times; the project has the problem of the right way which we are dealing with gradually and the line is supposed to energise the Akure sub-station which was completed over two years ago.

“The line is coming from Benin North to Oshogbo which will pass and energise the Akure sub-station. So, this project is 132 lines from the Akure sub-station going to Akure-Ado-Ekiti which is simultaneously going on with the Benin North-Akure line.

“By the time we are able to energise the Akure line, this project would have been completed so that the whole area will have no problem with electricity.

“This project will be completed in 12 months and was also approved by the council.”

On the last memo that was also given approval, the minister said, “The last memo which has five projects on it sought to design, supply and install 132 32kv sub-station and transmission lines across different locations in the country for TCN in favour of several contractors in the total 53 million dollars; this is offshore; then the onshore is N15.6billion.

“The projects are all similar—design, supply and install 2 by 60MVA 132 33kV transmission sub-station across the country as I stated earlier.

“We have one in Misau Local Government Area, Bauchi State, we have another one in Mashi Local Government in Katsina State; we have the third one in Benue State, which is Api and North Bank in Makurdi; then we have the fourth one which at Ebonyi State I by 60MVA transformer at a university in Ebonyi State; then, we have the other one at Ebonyi Airport; then, the fifth one is a line of 30 kilometres at Rimin Zakara to Kayin in Kano.

“So, these are the various projects that constitute the various amount—offshore of 53 million dollars and an onshore component of N15.6 billion.”