FEC congratulates Tinubu, urges Nigerians to eschew violence

.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council FEC has congratulated the President-elect, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu on his election, describing him as a seasoned administrator and technocrat whose unrivalled determination is to move the country forward.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman, Presidential Transition Council, Mr Boss Mustapha disclosed this in a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja on behalf of FEC.

“FEC notes that the President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is a seasoned administrator, a technocrat of monumental proportion, an astute politician and a committed party man, whose unrivalled determination is to move the country forward.

“It has the confidence that the incoming administration will build on the legacies of the outgoing administration for a guaranteed, united, peaceful, prosperous and virile nation.

“In this regard, FEC calls on Nigerians to eschew violence and other negative acts capable of eroding the gains of the present democratic process, while urging aggrieved political parties to employ legal means to seek redress as appropriate.

“Also, the Chairman of the Presidential Transition Council looks forward to working with the in-coming administration and its team during the transition period”, said Mustapha.