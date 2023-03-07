Feb 25 polls: We recorded success since no life was lost – Enugu CP

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Ahmed Ammani, says the command recorded huge success during the Presidential and National Assembly elections, considering that no life was lost.

Ammani said this on Tuesday during an interactive session with newsmen at the end of an Inter-agency Consultation Committee on Election Security meeting in Enugu.

According to him, no life was lost during and after the elections.

“This is why the committee members and heads of security agencies should give glory to God for being with us in the state,” he said.

The state police boss said that the security agencies made no arrest during and after the polls.

He gave kudos to the people, saying that the people conducted themselves in an orderly and mature manner.

“The election was peaceful, free, fair and credible, Ammani, who is the Co-chair of the committee, said.

“Even in an axis we got information that hoodlums were trying to cause havoc, they ran away before the arrival of my men.

“After that singular incident, every part of the state remained calm.

“There was no clear threat to security of lives and property during and after the elections,” he said.

He commended the efforts of the various security agencies for their active collaboration and unflinching support that led to a violence-free exercise in the state.

Also, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Dr Chukwuemeka Chukwu, said that the commission recorded appreciable success during the polls.

“The commission ensured that no registered voter that presented himself at the polling unit was disenfranchised because the electorate came out en masse for the exercise.

“Our staff members worked late into the night on the election day and for areas that we did not conclude, they resumed at 8 a.m. the next day and ended by noon.

“The elections in the state were generally successful and peaceful as acclaimed by most residents and electorate in the state.

He, however, said that the lapses that were noticed during the exercise would be corrected before the March 11 polls. (NAN)