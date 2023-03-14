Feb 25 elections strengthened Electoral Act – Presidency

Garba Shehu

The Presidency has described the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections as the most competitive presidential election in the history of Nigeria, saying the exercise had strengthened the integrity of the Electoral Act of 2022.

In a statement on Monday in Abuja, the President’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said though there were some delays and technical faults in the process, the election had consolidated democracy in Nigeria.

He thanked former ambassadors Mark Green and Johnnie Carson as well as other foreign observers for their concerns over the logistics of the general election in the country.

He also lauded their work as observers on the National Democratic Institute/International Republican Institute Election Observation Missions.

Shehu said: ”It is worth setting their comments in context. No one has disputed the result of the election, except the candidates that fell short.

”The biggest and the most competitive presidential election in the history of Nigeria has been won by one man: Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

”The US State department congratulated President-elect Bola Tinubu of the governing All Progressives Congress, APC, and the people of Nigeria on the outcome of the ‘competitive election.’

”British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, was also quick to congratulate the winner, on this victory. And so did many others in ECOWAS and the African Union.

”Though it is true there were some delays and technical faults in the process that we can learn from – as is the case in any election the world over – the vote progressed and consolidated democracy in Nigeria.

”The integrity of the Electoral Act of 2022 was strengthened. The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System cut out ghost, unauthorised or multiple votes to stem fraud.”

Shehu noted that the election might not have absolutely perfect but it witnessed an improvement when compared to previous polls in the country.

”The election may not have been perfect, but due to the steps the government has taken, it is an improvement on previous polls. That achievement should not be overlooked. The next step is for the Election Commission to ensure transparency in collation.

According to him, adverse reactions as received from some quarters are themselves a part of the learning process for everyone.

He said: ”Elsewhere, the world had been treated to epic lies, obfuscation, jingoism and hate, and told by global media to expect a different outcome. Nigerians shocked the world by refusing religious hatred and sectarian politics.”

The presidential aide, however, called on all true friends of Nigeria to join the people in proceeding forward for sustainable peace in the country.

He believed that the APC victory in the presidential election, underscored by the nationwide wave of support in the National Assembly results was clear mandate for the party to retain power for another term of four years.

”This election is an improvement on past elections and due credit should be given to the government and people of this country,” he further stated. (NAN)