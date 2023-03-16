Fear of Ihedioha, Irona, Ugochinyere will consume Uzodimma-govt – Imo PDP

Uzodimma and Ihedioha

Demands Immediate Sack of Imo Commissioner of Police

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has said in clear terms that the resort to use of police to harass, arrest and incarcerate PDP leaders in Imo State by Senator Hope Uzodimma shows a man who can no longer handle the phobia of his imminent loss of state power.

The party made the remarks in a statement issued by its State Publicity Secretary, Collins Opurozor, said a calculated attempt by Senator Uzodimma to arrest and keep these prominent leaders of our Party out of circulation during the House of Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday.



The statement reads, “Our Party notes that this fear which comes from Uzodimma’s unpopularity, cowardice and shame to participate in any fair electoral contest is common with all despots, and it invariably consumes their regimes. The renewed onslaughts against former Governor Emeka Ihedioha, Rt. Hon. Gerald Irona and Barr. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere is therefore the end of the road for the ill-fated reign of Hope Uzodimma in Imo State.

“The former Deputy Governor of the State, Rt. Hon. Gerald Irona, had his residence invaded last week by armed security operatives on the orders of Uzodimma. Since then, he has been in detention, persecuted for doing no wrong.

“This week, a letter from the Imo State Police Command came to our Party, requesting the State Chairman, Engr. Charles Ugwuh, to bring former Governor Emeka Ihedioha, already-detained former Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Gerald Irona, and Member-elect for Ideato Federal Constituency, Barr. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, for questioning over completely insane, puerile and nonexistent cases of kidnapping, murder and arson.

“This is a calculated attempt by Senator Uzodinma to arrest and keep these prominent leaders of our Party out of circulation during the House of Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday, March 18th, to enable the terrified Uzodimma rig the polls and reestablish a weak and malleable APC-dominated House of Assembly in Imo which can only sing his praises. Imo people must now rise and defend democracy in the State!

“Further, the plot by Uzodimma to arrest and detain former Governor Ihedioha, Rt. Hon. Irona, Barr. Ikenga Ugochinyere and nine (9) other leaders of Imo PDP is also targeted at destabilizing the PDP governorship primary election in the State which barely one month away. The jittery Uzodimma is aware that his sack at the polls by PDP is a decided issue. Falling back on police brutality can only worsen his fate.

“Our Party, however, regrets that the police in Imo State has abdicated its duty of protecting lives and property, and has instead allowed itself to be so debased and abused by Senator Uzodimma, and deployed as tool for political vendetta. This is extremely dangerous.

“That Imo PDP really considers mind-boggling is that this same police which has failed to investigate three consecutive armed attacks on Ikenga Ugochinyere, in which human lives were lost and assets valued in billions destroyed, has now turned around to invite Ikenga over frivolous allegations brought by Imo’s rampaging dictator. This is exactly what policing should never be!

“Our Party calls on the Inspector General of Police to quickly step into this matter to create a more responsible and responsive Police Command in Imo State by overhauling the highly politicized police structure in the State and removing the current Commissioner of Police. This will rekindle faith in the fairness and credibility of the Police and its capacity to secure Imo people.