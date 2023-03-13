FCTA clears old Federal Secretariat, removes squatters from road, rail corridors 

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has removed a popular makeshift market and other squatters on the railway corridor behind the old Federal Secretariat in Abuja.

According to officials of the Administration, the area had become notorious for all kinds of criminalities, saying the FCTA would build a temporary food court and taxi rank in the evacuated spaces.

Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Development Authority FCDA, Engr. Shehu Ahmed, who is also the Chairman of the Ministerial Joint Task Force, said the operation was to ensure security around the old Secretariat, which still houses critical Federal Ministries and Agencies.

Ahmed decried the spate of criminalities that have taken over the large expanse of land behind the Secretariat which was originally designed to be road and train transit corridors.

Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Attah Ikharo said the operation was long overdue as appropriate notices had been dispatched to the affected victims.

He noted that security reports showed that the removed illegal structures constituted threats to the old Federal Secretariat where several Ministries are still being accommodated.

While he warned that the exercise will continue throughout the week, he assured that the taskforce will always respect human rights in all its operations.

“We were here one week ago to warn them and asked them to park, some of them have parked, but those who are stubborn remained, thinking that we are not serious.

“The Minister has insisted that we can’t have wanton illegalities, gruesome contraventions and a rape of the Abuja Master Plan in the heart of the city. This exercise will continue for the rest of the week”, he declared.