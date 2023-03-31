FCT natives flay description of nation’s capital as a ‘no man’s land’

*Demand recognition of Abuja as a state

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

NATIVES of Abuja, the nation’s capital city have taken a swipe at the description of their ancestral area as “No Man’s Land”, insisting that they have not bequeathed their ownership of the area to anyone.

They contended that the fact that the federal capital territory was moved from Lagos to Abuja has not in any way, given their ancestral rights of the area away, asking those with such belief to rethink.

To this end, they have made case for the federal government to accord Abuja, a state status just as Lagos when it held sway as Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory.

The natives, operating under the aegis of Abuja Original Inhabitants Youths Empowerment Organization, AOIYEO, regretted that the relocation of FCT to Abuja has led to the loss of their land, political entitlements and many other legitimate rights, they insisted that it was time their area was accorded a state status so that natives can regain some political entitlements lost due to its current status.

Speaking variously during their first quarter town hall meeting that took place at Kuje Area Council, on Thursday, the natives regretted that their massive land was confiscated by federal authorities and sold out to buyers who now adorn the lands with malls and plazas while they were instead pushed inside the push.

They vowed to reclaim their land, as they demanded that the federal government accord them the recognition of a state.

To push this through, the Executive Director, of Abuja Original Inhabitants Youths Empowerment Organization, AOIYEO, Commandant Isaac David, said in the second quarter of the year, an FCT stakeholders Assembly will be launched.

He said: “We have sat down at our level and we came up with a very good strategic platform that will give the window and the room to our stakeholders in the FCT to speak about why the government has the power to choose either to work with the indigenous people of FCT or not.

David noted that it is because of the non-existence of platforms like this, that the natives are getting short-changed.

“FCT Stakeholders Assembly will nominate a credible stakeholder that you feel is powerful and credible and doable to assume that office as a chairman of FCT Stakeholders Assembly where the Minister of FCT may speak or any decision taken by the administration, the government will think twice knowing there are people, there are speakers in the land.

“There are owners of the land and any decisions that will be taken by the government, this forum will serve as the breach between the natives and the government and there’s no way a stranger will have something that has to do with FCT without considering the voice of the FCT Stakeholders Assembly

Also speaking, Hajiya Farida Dengue Suleiman, the Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties to the Minister of FCT, lamented the alleged unfair treatment to the FCT natives.

She claimed that many residents of the nation’s capital city don’t know that the area has natives given the unfair treatment of them by authorities.

“We have been grossly marginalized, we have been grossly abused, our human rights have been tampered with. We do not have absolute representation for our people in the National Assembly,we don’t even have a state assembly because we are not a state. This breaks my heart daily.

“It’s a struggle I have been in for the last ten years of my life, I didn’t want to be a politician I read estate management as a profession, I’m an EIA expert, I had to venture into politics because I need to speak for us, we need a voice like mine to speak for our people, to tell the world what the FCT natives are facing daily.

“I tell you today, we are facing extinction as we are today. Some people don’t even know that we have natives in the city, they believe in the ‘No man’s land’ which hurts badly

“So today we’re coming together to tell Nigerians that there are real owners of FCT and these real owners are coming out to say enough is enough. We are ready to take the leadership of our ancestral land, what is due to every Nigerian should be outrightly given to us as a people.

“This is a fundamental human rights issue, nothing more. It is not political, it is not traditional, it’s a fundamental human right as citizens of this country, as Nigerians and as human beings living in the globe” , she said.

An executive member of the group, Abubakar Sadiq Ahmed, while also speaking, said the group was out to change the narrative that FCT was no man’s land and further change the stateless status.

According to him, the natives were demanding to be given the equal rights of the 36 states of the federation to have elective positions.

“We want to have an election, whatever name they will call it , either mayor or whatever so that we can vote somebody that will represent us as a governor and we should have House of Assembly that would represent us within the Federal Capital because the landmarks of federal capital is bigger than many of the states.

“We have only one senator, one House of Representatives member while states have three with some having six House of Representatives member positions.

“For now, we want to take our destiny in our hands, let the government recognize that gone are those days when we were illiterates, the majority of us are educated. We now have PhD holders, Masters Degree holders and many degree holders. They are all here with us today,” he said.