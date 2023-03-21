FBNQuest hosts 5th annual Islamic estate planning clinic in Abuja

FBNQuest Trustees, a subsidiary of FBN Holdings, in partnership with The Metropolitan Law Firm hosted her 5th Islamic Estate Planning Clinic in Abuja, Nigeria. This forum was aimed to educate Muslim faithfuls about the importance of Estate Planning in line with Islamic law and also to announce the official launch of the MetWaqf.

The Speakers at this insightful session included the renowned Islamic Financial Scholars such as Dr. Nuruddeen Lemu, Director of Research and Training at the Da’wah Institute of Nigeria, Professor Ahmad Dogarawa, a professor at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. Dr. Warshu Tijjani, Rabi’u a Shariah Board member of Noor Takaful Nigeria who is currently the Deputy Director, Research and Publication of International Institute of Islamic Banking and Finance, Bayero University, Kano, Kano State. Ummahani Amin, The Managing Partner at The Metropolitan Law Firm, Mohammed Yunusa, The Metropolitan Law Firm, Mutiat Olatunji, Private Trust Specialist at FBNQuest Trustees and Aminu Dabo Musa, Relationship Manager at FBNQuest Trustees the conversations was to enlighten the distinguished attendees about Farā’id (the Islamic Law of inheritance), the importance of estate planning in Islam and the various shari’ah compliant estate planning tools like Waqf, Zakat, Hibah etc., and how they can be used to ensure that the affairs of all heirs and beneficiaries are adequately addressed in modern times.

The Managing Director, FBNQuest Trustees, Mr. Adekunle Awojobi stated that the basic principle of Estate Planning is ensuring the preservation of legacies. Also, speaking on the official launch of MetWaqf and its partnership with The Metropolitan Law Firm as the account manager to the initiative, Mr, Awojobi said, as the first and leading providers of Trust services in Nigeria, FBNQuest Trustees is particularly elated about the partnership and support on the MetWaqf initiative, we are hoping that this charity initiative in its entirety will get the interest of everyone regardless of religion.

Ummahani A. Amin, Managing Partner, at The Metropolitan Law Firm, stated that the MetWaqf was established in fulfilment of the firms’ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and dedication to the betterment of education in Nigeria. Ummahani further emphasised the essence of MetWaqf is an Islamic endowment fund dedicated to promoting and providing education, most especially to underprivileged persons in Nigeria and looks forward to the impact of that this initiative will have in the society.

The Islamic Estate Planning Session brought together High Net worth Individuals, top industry players, investors, seasoned professionals, and sector experts who together discussed how the affairs of one’s assets should be administered and expert guidelines that come to bear in ensuring plans are made in keeping with the prescriptions of the Qur’an. FBNQuest Trustees remains committed to pioneering conversations such as this and providing quality information to Nigerians to guide their decisions in accruing assets without compromising their faith or values