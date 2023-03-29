Fati’s father slams Barca over lack of game time

By Oluwaseyifunmi Awobiyi

Father to Barcelona’s number ten, Bori Fati blasts the Catalan giants for not giving his son enough playing time and advised him to move away in the summer.

Ansu Fati this season has seen 925 minutes in La Liga scoring 3 goals, achieving his last goal in October against Villareal.

He was announced as Lionel Messi’s replacement as the clubs’ number ten just before the 2021/22 campaign, but has been set back by injuries.

The Spaniard’s father went aggressive on the Barca coach for not using the 2020 talent.

Bori told news outlet COPE, “As a father, I am angry, yes, like any father. Because seeing Ansu play so little makes you a little angry. I tell them that we deserve much more.

“Ansu when he played before getting injured, there was Messi, [Luis] Suarez, [Ousmane] Dembele, [Antoine] Griezmann.”

“It bothers me that they give him a minute, two minutes, or three minutes.

“The forwards that are there are phenomenal, but we are talking about Ansu Fati, from the Spanish national team, he is not just any boy.

“He’s a boy who left La Masía. If you don’t give him that, what are you going to give him? Ansu deserves much more, we’re talking about Barcelona’s ’10.”

Meanwhile, Bori Fati said he would prefer if his son leaves the club in the summer, however, the 20-year-old has made it open that he doesn’t want to leave Camp Nou just yet.

“At Barca, they tell me that they bet a lot on Ansu, they tell me that clearly.

“When I sat down with Jorge Mendes [his representative], the first thing he told me was that Ansu wants to stay and will continue playing for Barcelona.

“But I, as a father, thought otherwise, and Ansu doesn’t agree with that,” Bori added.

“I think a lot about Sevilla, about going home. Right now I wouldn’t value an offer from Madrid, because Ansu wouldn’t accept it.

“I can’t put Ansu where he doesn’t want to go.

“But I will never speak ill of Madrid because they are two very big clubs and you never know what the world is going to bring you… You never know where it is going to take you.”

Earlier in the week, the forward’s father and football agent Jorge Mendes insisted that they want Ansu to leave Camp Nou and Barcelona President, Joan Laporta is willing to listen to offers.