Family alleges plan to sweep murder of breadwinner under the carpet

By Evelyn Usman

Anifowose family in Ogun State has raised the alarm over plans to sweep the murder of its breadwinner, Kamoru Anifowose, under the carpet, following the release of one of the nine suspects arrested in connection with the murder.

One of the widows of the deceased, Mrs. Latifat Anifowose, in a telephone conversation with some journalists, yesterday, appealed to the state governor and Police authorities in the state to ensure that justice was served.

Lamenting the loss of her husband, she said: “My husband was an estate agent. The governor and the public should not let him die in vain. He went to work to look for money to feed his family but never returned.

“The killers are known. Nine of them were arrested, but we heard that one of them has been released and that he has been boasting that nobody can arrest him.

“The police at Eleweran should treat this matter with the seriousness it deserves. We have information that there are plans to release other suspects who have hands in my husband’s death.”

Invasion

It will be recalled that armed men numbering over 40, invaded Abatiwa community, Agbowa, in Odogbolu Local Government of Ogun State, killing the father of eight and another villager.

The gunmen, according to residents, stormed the community last Friday in one Toyota Hilux, five Toyota Sienna vehicles and over 10 motorcycles.

It was learned that the armed men cut off Anifowose’s two wrists with axes and machetes and went away with them.

One of the residents, Yinka Baale, explained: “We were in the village around 8.15p.m., on March 17, 2023, about to take our dinner when they came. When we saw the Toyota Hilux, we thought they were policemen, but when they got to where we were sitting, I identified one of them.

“Before we knew it, they started shooting. Some people managed to escape. But they held Kamoru Anifowose, Akibu and I. They began with Kamoru by shooting at him. When they realised that the bullets were not penetrating, they used axes and machetes on him.”