Faculty of Arts holds colloquium for former Dean, Awhefeada, March 28

The Faculty of Arts, Delta State University, Abraka has finalised arrangements to hold a colloquium on leadership in honour of the immediate past Dean of the Faculty, Prof Sunny Awhefeada.

In an invitation card signed by the incumbent Dean, Prof Nelson Edewor and Chairman Local Organising Committee, Prof Emeka Ifesieh shows that the guest speaker of the event, Prof Williams Ehwarieme of the Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo State would speak on a topic titled, ‘Agathokakological leadership in a Nigerian University’ on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the 750 Lecture Hall A, Site 3, by 10:30 am.

Awhefeada served as the Dean of the Faculty from March 11, 2019, to Match 11, 2023.