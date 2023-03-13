FAAN shuts Lagos Airport runway for eight weeks

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Monday, said the runway at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja, Lagos State, will be shut for eight weeks to carry out maintenance work.

In a tweet on Monday, the Authority reiterated its commitment to safety, security and comfort – its core values.

“This is to notify the public that runway 18R/36L of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, has been closed for eight weeks for maintenance work to carried out.

“Taxi way B-18L will be used for all flight operations,” it said.