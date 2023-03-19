FA Cup: Fernandes, Sabitzer inspire Man United 3-1 comeback against Fulham

By Awobiyi Seyifunmi

Manchester United took advantage of Fulham’s three dismissals in the second half to complete a comeback to progress to the Semi-Finals of the FA Cup.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored the first goal of the game in the 50th minute before the thriller of the game happened when three players from Fulham got sent off in the 72nd minute.

Marco Silva, Mitrovic, the goalscorer, and former Chelsea man Borges Willian got red cards respectively for misconduct.

United didn’t let the advantage slip away, as they imploded with two goals in two minutes via a penalty from Bruno Fernandes in the 75th minute and Marcel Sabitzer, scoring his first goal for the Reds to complete their comeback.

Fernandes then sealed the win with the third goal at stoppage time.

The FA Cup semi-finals are now set with Manchester City to face Sheffield United and Brighton to go against Manchester United at Wembley.