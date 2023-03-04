Ezeugwu, Enugu Assembly leader speaks at UK Parliament, Wednesday

By Dennis Agbo

Chairman of Southeast Legislative and Governance Reform Committee, Nigeria, and Leader of Enugu State House of Assembly, Dr. Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, would be among the speakers at the Wintrade Global Women in Business Network summit 2023 slated to hold in the United Kingdom.

He would speak alongside US Ambassador in London, Jane Hartley; Commonwealth Secretary-General, Baroness Patricia Scotland KC; the Vice President of Meta’s Global Business Group, Lady Nicola Mendelsohn; Head of Europe, London Stock Exchange, Ayuna Nechaeva; the Sultanate of Oman, H.H Sayyeda Al Said Basma; Labour party member of Parliament, Bell Ribeiro-Addy; Head of Digital Media & Partnerships, Forbes Africa, Peace Hyde and CEO & Founder Africa one, Viv Ahum.

Other invited personalities include Philanthropist/Chair Africa Science Academy, Tom Illube CBE; Advisor to former Prime Minister Theresa May, Nero Ughwujobo; former Special Advisor to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Samuel Kasumu; Anne-Claire Lo Bianco of Microsoft for start-ups; Chairperson of the Board of Directors National Revenue Authority- NRA Sierra Leone, among others.

According to the invitation extended to Ezeugwu by the founder and president of Wintrade Global Women in Business Network, Dr. Yvonne Thompson, he has been confirmed as a Speaker at The House of Lords, Westminster, and that he will be given an Award in their Education category of the PESTLED Awards in recognition of his contribution to education through his Foundation, The Ikechukwu Ezeugwu Foundation, which he founded in 2013.

Thompson disclosed that the summit will include a broad range of discussions and debate by top facilitators from Africa and Europe, bringing theoretical and practical experiences to guide on how various sectors can work together to promote financial inclusion.

“We seek to amplify the importance of effective leadership, diversity, and collaboration as tools for sustainable business success.

“Key stakeholders will include Entrepreneurs, donors, investors, policymakers and regulators,”she said.

The summit will focus on, but not limited to topics on financing and investments for small business International Trade with Africa; supplier Diversity; Supply Chain Contacts for Contracts and on Women & Technology,” Thompson said.

She further disclosed that the summit will celebrate the achievements of those who are driving growth, development, paving new economic opportunities for citizens and communities and inspiring the new generations of brokers who are shaping Africa’s economic future.

“Wintrade Business Summit is therefore one of our key methods of getting these core messages across our global membership. We therefore look forward to your participation in the upcoming awards/conferences,” Thompson wrote Ezeugwu.

Speaking to Vanguard, Ezeugwu said that he was delighted to be selected among the international dignitaries who will grace the event.

He said that his understanding of life aligns with the aims and objectives of Wintrade Global, hence his interest in working with them to uplift the African Women.

The Leader of Enugu State House of Assembly and founder, Ikechukwu Ezeugwu Foundation, has excelled as a Lawmaker and Philanthropist. He was elected to represent Udenu Constituency at the Enugu State House of Assembly in 2011. Since 2015 he has been the Leader of the House. He is also the Chairman of Southeast Legislative and Governance Reform Committee; the Treasurer and member, Board of Trustees of The Conference of State Legislatures of Nigeria.

His Foundation, the Ikechukwu Ezeugwu Foundation has presently produced twenty one graduates and has twenty four undergraduates in various institutions of higher learning in Nigeria drawn from different parts of the country.

He said that he will be stepping aside from partisan politics after May, 29th 2023 in order to focus on his Management and Financial Consultancy Services businesses and to have time to keep extending helping hands to the needy in the society through his Foundation.

“I have a passion for improving lives through education, mentoring the younger ones and extending helping hands to the less privileged in the society as doing these runs in my veins. I am not a politician but rather a technocrat in politics,” Ezeugwu said.

Wintrade Global promotes Entrepreneurship and Economic Development, supports diverse communities to create opportunities for women to achieve economic independence. It also amplifies the importance of leadership, diversity and collaboration as tools for sustainable business success; with the 2023 initiative designed to acknowledge rapid expansion, integration, accelerated growth and reform engagement with the UK and Africa’s economic sector.