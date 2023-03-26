Extortion: Lagos Govt arrests suspected hoodlum

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has arrested four suspected hoodlums namely; Tunji Oyedeji, Allison Ozin, Taiwo Olubodun and Awotunde Ahmed, in an attempt to harass and extort motorists in some parts of the state.

The suspect were allegedly nabbed while carrying out their illegal activities in Amuwo-Odofin area of the state.

Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Fredric Oladeinde, while parading the suspects at the weekend, vowed that the state government would continue to clampdown on miscreants who are fond of harassing motorists and truck drivers going about their lawful businesses, through continuous sting operations across the state.

Recall that the Transport Operations and Compliance Unit of the Ministry in February apprehended a group of miscreants in Igando axis, while extorting a tipper driver on his way to offload sand.

Condemning their actions, Oladeinde stated that continuous arrest of the miscreants demonstrates the State Government’s resolve to ensure an enabling environment devoid of miscreants’ activities.

According to him, theMinistry will intensify its sting operations across the State with a view to taming these urchins whose actions hinder economic development.

The Commissioner said tthe suspects arrested have been handed over to the Lagos State Taskforce for investigation and prosecution, warning others to desist from the illegal activities or face the full wrath of the law in line with the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018.