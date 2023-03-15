Expert unveils state-of-the art Medical aesthetic facility in Lagos

By Ezra Ukanwa

As part of efforts to boost activities on medical aesthetics, beauty therapy, laser therapy, among others in Nigeria, the founder, Imani Aesthetic and Laser Clinic, Imaobong Etuk, in partnership with Africa women impact summit, AWIS, has launched its state of the art medical aesthetic hub in Nigeria.

The launch which took place at Lagos training Complex at Lekki, witnessed a good turnout of celebrities, the media, media practitioner, among others who indicated interest in building a career in medical aesthetics, beauty therapy, laser therapy, cosmetics dentistry, and cosmetology.

Etuk also said that the move would provide massive opportunities for Nigeria, particularly about 500 women and others who have interest in it.

A statement obtained by Vanguard, on Thursday, disclosed that Etuk, had, however, acquired international training from different parts of the world with over 35 plus Professional certifications to operate as an expert in this field.

According to the statement, because of the challenges Imaobong went through during the course of her training abroad, she then made a commitment together with her Partners; the Africa Women impact summit represented by some of the co-founders Dr. David James Egwu and Dr. Utchay Odims, to ensure that 500 WOMEN will have the opportunity to be trained to acquire global certification in the medical Aesthetics and beauty therapy sector without having to break the bank.

“Courses available at the institute include but are not limited to: Lead way to aesthetic courses; Advanced Aesthetics courses; Masters aesthetics courses; cosmetic dentistry; Beauty therapy; Cosmetology and Business management.

“Imani Aesthetic and Laser Clinic has certainly set a new record of professionalism in Nigeria’s Aesthetic and laser treatment sector as she has carried out more than 4,000 (four thousand) successful procedures with lasting positive outcomes.”

She, therefore, called on Nigerians who wish to build a career in the Aesthetic and beauty sector to claim to be an opportunity and enroll themselves.