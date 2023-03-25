Expert calls for automated hospital processes across Nigeria

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – To overcome prevalent poor health service delivery, including delayed response to emergencies in Nigeria, digital solutions provider, Gazem Technologies, has charged federal government to standardise automated hospital processes in the country.

At an awareness gathering in Port Harcourt, Rivers state on Sunday to highlight potentials of ‘Digital Innovations as Key Driver to Hospital Growth and Sustainability,

Gazem Technologies, operators of G- Medics Solutions, noted that automating hospital processes was at the heart of propelling the nation’s weak health services to global best practices.

Finny Nwaogazie, Managing Director of the organisation, explained that, “When an hospital is digitalized, it enjoys the full benefits. Automate your processes, start to finish, everything becomes smooth, from the first port of call, front desk, to when the patient is discharged.

“G-Medics is equipped to automate hospital processes, moving them from analogue to digital way of doing things. We have have already installed our cost effective solution system for 10 hospitals in Lagos, one in Ogun and another in Port Harcourt, Rivers States.

“We have not partnered anybody or company yet. We developed the solution from the scratch and we expect all public and private owned hospitals and sundry medical institutions to begin to patronize us.”

He emphasised, “Our primary targets are the Class ‘B’ hospitals. Class ‘A’ hospitals have the solution already in their operations. The hospitals that need to automate their processes are our target. Our system is what every analogue based hospital needs to move to the next level.”