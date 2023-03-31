Ex Reps member calls for reactivation of petrol depots

Rotimi Makinde

A former member of the House of Representatives in the 7th Assembly, Hon. Rotimi Makinde has called for the reactivation of the petrol depots across the country so that there will be respite for the citizenry in their dependence for domestic, commercial and industrial consumption.

Makinde who represented Ife Federal constituency also noted that product pipelines must be properly put to use by the industry stakeholders and well policed to avoid vandalism and theft, according to him intervention like this will help to ease scarcity of the products among other challenges facing the downstream petroleum industry value chain.

In a chat with some selected senior correspondents on Friday, Makinde maintained that the Petroleum Industry Act should be activated in full swing to stem the tide of hiccups bedeviling the oil and gas sector.

According to him, “Before Nigeria moves into full deregulation of the oil and gas sector, Federal Government should ensure that all depots and facilities of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPCL) are functional. Before subsidy is finally yanked off from our annual budget provision government should also ensure efficient infrastructural provision such as the railway system, to transport products from Lagos to other areas with adequate security and safety mechanism to mitigate against pipeline vandalism and oil theft. Once sabotage is addressed then every other step will be seamless and successful.

“I assure everyone, with such initiative, the price of petroleum-based products will come down. That is normal; demand and supply will determine the price. The nearest the product is to all consumers, the better. That means the product will be everywhere in the country. I also expect Federal Government to activate the Petroleum Industry Act in full swing to stem the tide of hiccups bedeviling the oil and gas sector, this is the time to get it right and we must never fail.”