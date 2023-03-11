Ex-Niger Gov, Babangida Aliyu denies dumping PDP for APC

Former Niger State Governor Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu has dismissed rumours of his defection to the All Progressives Congress as untrue and false (APC).

According to him, he has not left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), so the general public should disregard rumors about his departure.

The former Niger governor clarified his position in a statement issued by his Personal Assistant, Prince Innocent Kure, in Minna, the state capital.

His reaction comes in the wake of rumors that he left the PDP in the state to join the APC.

He maintained that he was still a genuine, active, committed, and loyal member of the PDP in Niger State and at the national level.

He stated that he is deeply committed to the PDP’s success in the upcoming state governorship and state assembly elections.

Aliyu submitted that; Such information being circulated is false and untrue and should be disregarded by the general public, especially the Party PDP supporters.

The former however warned those behind the rumors to desist from the act, while appealing to the electorate in the state to come out en masse to vote for the PDP at all levels at the forthcoming governorship polls.