Ex-Naval officers threaten protest over unpaid allowances

Some retired personnel of the Nigerian Navy have expressed their displeasure over the nonpayment of their allowances after they left service.

The retired Naval personnel who all are of the 1984 set and retired in 2020 fumed over their endless wait to get their owed allowances while those who retired after they had been paid.

The retirees said they had written to the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, on three occasions and visited the national headquarters to call his attention to their plight, adding that all had been to no avail.

In a letter dated March 16 by the Coalition Of Concerned Veterans, on Tuesday, the aggrieved retirees urged the CNS to pay up to avoid a ‘historic embarrassment of protest’ at the Naval headquarters.

“The leadership of the Coalition Of Concerned Veterans humbly bring to the notice of the Chief Of Naval Staff, two previous letters were written on the above subject and regret to observe that nothing practicable has been done to address the issues, despite our visit to the Naval Headquarters to meet with the Director Veterans affairs (NN) and the Chief Of Account and budgeting in June 2022.

“We are aware of the great achievements of the Chief Of Naval staff in his quest to reposition the service and better the lots of personnel under his command but also regret that some top officials at the headquarters want to give his administration a bad name in the twilight of his stewardship, despite all efforts as well as unofficially Intervention by top officials of the MOD to address the issue.

“It is not our intension to cause the Chief Of Naval Staff a “historic embarrassment” of protest to the Naval Headquarters, as we did to the Ministry of Defence in September 2022. We hope reasons will prevail to discourage our assemblage at the Headquarters gate of the Naval complex in a few weeks if our request/demands are not shortest possible time,” it partly reads.