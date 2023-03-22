Ex-Ekiti LG Chair, Dele Abiodun lauds Opin people for massive vote for APC

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Hon. Anthony Dele Abiodun, a former Chairman of Ekiti Local Government in Kwara State has expressed joy and appreciation to the people of Opin for believing in the benevolent nature of the state governor, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulraza, saying they expressed this through the ballot, with their massive vote for the All progressive candidates in the just concluded elections.

In a statement on Wednesday, Abiodun said Opin Ward voters have conveyed a message of hope to the governor and the party on their yearnings for a new lease of life in the community, encouraged by the developmental strides of the governor in many sectors and, across the state.

According to him, Opin as a community has lived in the worst situation of insecurity and bad roads but has the highest belief that its fortune would change with an APC government, through Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

“We know we can get it all done, and it can only happen if the region delivered massive votes for the winning party.

“For some of us, it was more than our party affair. It was an everyday effort towards ensuring the mass victory for the All Progressive Congress (APC). This is why we easily delivered our polling units and wards”, the statement reads

Abiodun said the government was aware of the bad state of the Isolo-Opin to Ikerin-Opin Road and especially the Osi Opin to Ajuba/Idofin Road, which had been in the works for some time.

“We know for a fact that our road situation may not change, until we join hand with the good people of Kwara to bring this good government back to power”

“We were also encouraged by the newly constructed Obbo road, which is one of the biggest road project in the state. Opin people spoke with their votes believing Gov AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman is a good listener”. he said.

Hon Dele Abiodun said he would forever be appreciative of Opin people for voting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president elect, the state governor, as well as Arch Lola Ashiru, Hon Ajuloopin, Hon Gani Gabriel Abolarin and all APC candidates in general, congratulating them on their victories.