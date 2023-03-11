Ex-Army Chief, Buratai says ‘Tinubu will fulfil campaign promises’

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Former Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Yusuf Buratai has assured the people of Biu Emirate in Borno State that the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would fulfil his campaign promises of development, peace and security to Nigerians.

He spoke when Biu APC Stakeholders led by the Borno State Deputy Governor, Umar Usman Kadafur, Biu APC leaders and elders extolled his virtues during a visit to his ancestral home.

They described Buratai as the architect of modern and infrastructural development in the emirate.

The stakeholders visited the former Army boss and Beteran Biu at his Country Home in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State.

They appreciated his contributions to the APC during and after the campaigns leading to the emergence of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President-elect and Senator Kashim Shettima as Vice President-elect.

They also commended him for his contributions in bringing the Nigerian Army University to Biu and many other development efforts in Borno State and the country at large.

Buratai, the retired Army General turn politician, admonished the stakeholders to unite and ensure the success of the Borno State APC Governorship Candidate Prof Babagana Umara Zulum and all the APC State Assembly Candidates.

He assured that the APC Government under Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu come May 29 2023, will fulfil all the campaign promises of development, peace and security.