Everyone has part to play in eradicating hunger-Kole Akintujoye, Founder Give Us Our Daily Bread Foundation

Nigeria is one of the richest countries in Africa, yet hunger continues to plague our people, particularly in rural areas.Hunger is not just a matter of lack of food, but it is also about lack of access to basic needs such as clean water, health care, and education. Kole Akintujoye, a Nigerian-born American medical professional and philanthropist is combating hunger through his Give Us Our Daily Bread Foundation.

The Foundation which was established in February 2022 has been working tirelessly to provide food for those in need and eradicate hunger in Nigeria.

Asked about the challenges he has faced in his quest to eradicate hunger, he said: “The toughest challenge is earning the public’s trust. Every donor wants to know that their contribution is improving the lives of the people we help, therefore finding these donors can be challenging. To overcome these obstacles, “Give Us Our Daily Bread Foundation” will request what is known as a determination letter from the US Department of Internal Revenue Services and start requesting funding from the general public on social media and other sources available”.

Shedding light on some of the steps his foundation has taken to eradicate hunger in Nigeria, he stated: “We provide daily bread in the amount of #1,000 ($1.50) to persons who are truly hungry. Due to the limited capacity we have available right now, we were unable to feed everyone, but will make every effort to do so in the near future. We also run a program called Chain of Blessings where we give people financial aid ranging from five thousand naira(#5,000) to hundred thousand (#100,000) depending on the individual’s situation”.

Akintujoye also maintained that the government and private sector has a role to play in addressing the issue of hunger in Nigeria.He said: “We need each other for this. I think that everyone has a part to play in ending hunger in Nigeria, including the government, nonprofit organizations, private businesses, and people. If you may ask, the government is the key partner in the fight to end hunger”.

On the foundation’s long-term goals to eradicate hunger in Nigeria, he said: “Our long-term objective is to make sure that everyone in Nigeria and all of Africa has enough food to eat before bed. Both the body and the soul depend on food. How can one love one’s neighbor when one is starving? To ensure that hunger is eliminated in Africa, we will collaborate with international organizations and other non-profits in the US and around the world”.