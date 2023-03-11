Everton defeat Brentford to move out of relegation zone

By Efosa Taiwo

Everton took a leap out of relegation places when a Dwight McNeil’s 1st minute goal earned them an important victory at home to Brentford.

Coming into the game, Sean Dyche and his boys knew that all three points at their home ground was a must-get in their quest to survive a drop to the Championship.

The Toffees, however, did a good to protect McNeil’s first minute opener as they secured their sixth win in the league this season.

Brentford, on the other hand, had a disappointing game cowering to the intimidating crowd at Goodison park with only managing to creating a few chances they failed to convert to goals.

The Toffees are now nestled in 15th place and will look to keep up the winning form in subsequent matches.