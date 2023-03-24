Everton charged by Premier League for FFP breaches

Everton have been referred to an independent commission by the Premier League over an alleged breach of Financial Fair Play rules, relating to transfers in the 2021/22 season.

In that campaign, they barely survived the drop to the EFL championship finishing not far from their current position in 16th.

The EPL released a statement on the Toffees breaches on Friday: “In accordance with Premier League Rule W.82.1, the Premier League confirms that it has today referred an alleged breach of the League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules by Everton Football Club to a Commission under Premier League Rule W.3.4.

“The assessment period for which it is alleged that the Club is in breach is the period ending Season 2021/22.

“The proceedings before the Commission will, in accordance with Premier League Rule W.82, be confidential and heard in private.

“Under Premier League Rule W.82.2, the Commission’s final award will be published on the Premier League’s website. The League will be making no further comment until that time, the statement added

The Merseyside blue are the second team to be charged by the Manchester City