Even if PDP claims votes from Obingwa, Otti will still win Abia poll – Aide

By Steve Oko

Ferdinand Ekeoma, Media Aide to the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, has argued that even if the entire accredited voters in Obingwa Local Government Area were allocated to the candidate of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Okey Ahiwe, Otti would still win the poll.

Ekeoma who addressed a press conference Tuesday in Umuahia, explained that Otti according to the results declared by INEC from the 16 Local Government Areas, Otti is maintaining a comfortable lead with 92,720 votes as he polled 171,747 as against PDP’s 79,477.

He further explained that since only 26,884 voters were captured as accredited voters from Obingwa LGA according to INEC record, Otti would still win the contest even if the entire votes from Obingwa were awarded to the PDP.

Ekeoma said it was strange and imaginary for the PDP to claim to have garnered over 100,000 votes from Obingwa which recorded fewer than 27000 accredited voters during the polls.

He further explained that the house of assembly election which help the same day using the same accredited voters did not produce more than 27,000 voter for both state constituencies in Obingwa.

He, therefore, urged INEC to quickly declare Otti winner of the Abia governorship election without any further delay to douse the building tension across the state.

” Dr Otti has clearly won the election. INEC should not delay in announcing him the winner and issuing him with the certificate of return.

” Any further delay by INEC will give the wrong impression that the commission is no longer an independent body.

” PDP cannot become Governor using the votes of only one local government area. This is the same thing they did in 2023 when the robbed Otti of his mandate, but today, it cannot happen again”.

Ekeoma urged INEC to do the needful and safe Abia from unnecessary political crisis.