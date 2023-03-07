EU committed to deepening Nigeria’s democracy, says ambassador

European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

.

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

THE Ambassador of the European Union, EU Delegation to Nigeria, Samuela Isopi, has said the organisation remains committed to deepening the country’s democracy.

Amb Isopi said the EU was committed to assisting the Nigerian government at all levels in order not only to deepen its democracy but also the developer for the nation’s citizens.

Speaking in Abuja, Tuesday,at an occasion,tagged:”Dissemination, Lesson Learning and Close-out of the European Union funded Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (ROLAC) Programme in Nigeria.”

According to Isopi,the European Union ‘s support for Nigeria was based on its belief that sustainable peace, development and prosperity were truly possible only when founded on respect for human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

While noting that the EU was united in diversity, just like Nigeria, Isopi added that unity and democracy must never be taken for granted, stressing that they must rather be nourished.

The EU Ambassador said:”About 200 projects and initiatives are currently funded by the EU around the world, seeking to promote democracy and the rule of law and benefit the most vulnerable in the society particularly women and children so that they can have access to basic needs such as education and healthcare, and live free from violence and strife.

“With this in mind, the EU remains committed in supporting the Nigerian government at all levels in order to deepen its democracy, and endeavour for development for the citizens of Nigeria.

“We commit to continue supporting the consolidation of the rule of law and anti-corruption process in Nigeria with our technical and financial support and political engagement.”

Also, speaking at the event through his representative, the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, expressed happiness at the level of cooperation between Nigeria and the international community in the war against corruption.

Malami’s representative, and Director, of the Administration of Criminal Justice and Reform Department, in the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs Leticia Ayoola-Daniels, explained that the federal government was able to make a remarkable feat in the reform of its justice sector in line with international best practices due to the support of ROLAC.

She said,”Their support has been fundamental in driving the needed reforms of the justice sector by my Ministry.”