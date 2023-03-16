Eschew violence, exercise your franchise peacefully — APC urges supporters

The Plateau chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged its supporters and the electorate to eschew violence, ahead of Saturday’s governorship and Houses of Assembly poll.

Chief Rufus Bature, the state APC chairman, said this when he briefed newsmen as part of activities to round off the party’s electioneering campaign on Thursday in Jos.

The chairman stated that the state would exist after the election and that there was absolutely no reason for individuals to perpetrate any form of violence in the name of the election.

“I encourage Plateau people to eschew violence and ensure that the election is rancour-free.

“I also encourage the people to look at issues not sentiments because sentiments would not help the state achieve it enviable position among states in the country,’’ he added.

He expressed confidence that APC would beat its Feb. 25 record by triumphing in the governorship election on the state.

Bature said that the party had thoroughly evaluated the outcome of the Presidential and National Assembly elections and did it homework to ensure that it emerged victorious in the March 18 election.

He said that the emergence of Sen. Bola Tinubu as President-elect had further boosted the chances of the party as no state would want to be in an opposition party.

He said that the gains of voting for the APC were enormous and implored the people to vote massively for the party on Saturday.

“Besides, our governorship candidate, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda’s leadership qualities are top-notch.

“The person we are presenting to the people of Plateau looking at his antecedents and the records he has kept in places in worked, he is the best among the rest,’’ he said.

Bature appealed to the people to keep faith with APC and enjoy more dividends of democracy from the federal and Plateau governments.

He said that the state had never had it so good as the in past eight years of the APC-led administration.

The chairman said that the number of projects sited in by the Federal Government in the last eight years was unprecedented.