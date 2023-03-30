‘Era of sycophancy, sharing Abia money to elders over’

Otti

…Vows to lead coalition of genuine leaders to support Otti

By Steve Oko

Pioneer Executive Director, National Directorate of Employment, NDE, Chief Chuku Wachuku, has said that the emergence of Dr Alex Otti as Abia Governor-elect, should mark the end of the era of sharing Abia money to elders as monthly stipends.

The Young Peoples Party, YPP, senatorial candidate for Abia central in the just-concluded general elections, who stated this in an exclusive interview with Vanguard, said anyone who had nothing to offer should vacate the scene.

Wachuku said he would personally lead a coalition of genuine Abia leaders to support Otti to rebuild Abia from the ruins of under-development.

He called on those who lost at the polls not to bother going to challenge Otti’s victory at the court as such would amount to distracting him from developing the state.

” We won’t tolerate any distraction in the form of litigations. People should drop every litigation let’s have peace in Abia.

“It’s about time that we all came together as Abia leaders irrespective of party affiliations to say enough is enough!

“We need to move our state forward. I adopt the position of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu that those who lost should not go to court to allow the Governor-elect maximum concentration.

” I, therefore, call on every genuine Abia leader to support the Governor-elect. We will support his economic blueprint to grow the state’s economy.

” I think the era of sycophancy should be over. The Governor-elect should not be looking at elders to supply all their needs.

” If you have nothing to offer stay out. You won’t sit and do nothing and be getting monthly stipends.

” We are all going to fight and support the Governor-elect. I call on progressive Abians across party lines to support him and rebuild Abia. Let him build on what Ikpeazu has done. We want Abia to move forward.”

Wachuku who said his ultimate desire was to bequeath power to the younger generation, said those who had no second address should leave the political space for people with ideas.

He advised Otti to consider competence and integrity in forming his cabinet, urging him to engage more of technocrats and not politicians.

“Those whose job is only politics should quit and allow technocrats to rebuild Abia. They should leave the stage and try something else because Abia is tired of politicians. The Governor-elect should consider merit and integrity as he forms his cabinet.”

He described Otti as an accomplished Abian with great exposure, urging him not to be vindictive but hit the ground running upon his inauguration to avoid unnecessary distractions.

Wachuku who predicted a brighter future for the state, also commended all those who contested for one political office or the other during the elections for their courage, and urged them to place the interest of the state above personal gains.