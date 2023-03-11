Enugu Reps: I’ll bring democracy dividends to my people – Agbo assures

By Chinedu Adonu

Newly elected House of Representative for Igbo-Eze North/Udenu federal constituency in Enugu State, Hon Dennis Agbo, has reaffirmed his commitment to delivering dividends of democracy to his people.

Agbo gace this assurance briefly after receiving his certificate of return in Abuja.

He assured that he would give his people quality representation at the National Assembly since they elected him based on his precedence and character.

He, however, thanked the people of Igbo-Eze North/Udenu federal constituency for giving him the privilege to represent them at the national level.

He said: “Today I collected my certificate of return to the House of Representatives. I want to specially thank the Almighty God who made this possible and the people of Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency for the privilege to represent you again.

“You spoke with your votes of your choice for a quality voice at the National Assembly and I assure you I will not disappoint you. I appreciate you all,”he said.

Recall that Hon Agbo who contested under the Labour Party, LP, defeated the incumbent Reps member, Hon. Simon Atigwe of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and other contestants to emerge winner at the February 25 polls.