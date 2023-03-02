Enugu Reps elect dedicates victory to constituents

…assures dividends of democracy

By Chinedu Adonu

Newly elected House of Representatives for Igbo-Etiti/Uzo-Uwani federal constituency in Enugu State, Hon Chijioke Nwodo has dedicated his victory to his constituents.

Nwodo who made this known in a statement reaffirmed his commitment to deliver the dividend of democracy to his constituency.

Nwodo contested under the Labour Party (LP), and polled 14,089 votes to defeat the incumbent Reps member, Hon. Martins Oke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 12, 633 votes.

“My dear people of Igbo-Etiti/Uzo-Uwani local government areas, federal constituency, permit me to thank you in all sincerity for the unquantifiable show of solidarity and abundant love as was seen and exhibited on 25th February, 2023 at the various polling units where votes were cast for House of Representative seat for our constituency.

“My victory amidst the giant contenders is a divine occurrence and I dedicate it to you my people of Igbo-Etiti/Uzo-Uwani federal constituency and above all, I also thank God Almighty who ordained it and made it possible.

“As I have been elected to serve you in the Green Chambers at Abuja, be assured that I will put in my very best to push your cause, nay, our cause before the house and to the appropriate quarters to ensure that the dividends of democracy and opportunities available to my office reaches my constituency,” he said.

He however, enjoined his constituents to continue thanking God for him and pray that His grace will continue abiding upon him as he resumes office after his swearing in on May 29th, 2023.