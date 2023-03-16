Enugu poll: I’ll pay workers N50,000 minimum wage if.. – AAC guber candidate

By Chinedu Adonu

Few days to governorship and State House of Assembly election, the flag bearer of African Action Congress, AAC, in Enugu, Mr Ray Ekene Ogbodo, has assured that his administration will pay workers N50,000 minimum wages if elected.

Ogbodo who made this pledge during his campaign outreach on the street of Enugu metropolis on Wednesday evening, disclosed that his administration would restore the lost hope on Enugu citizens.

He however said that the N50,000 minimum wage for the workers would be for beginning, adding that his plan was to make minimium wage of workers N100,000 considering the cost of things in Nigeria.

Hear him, “We will pay N50,000 minimum wage to workers from June 1st, if we win and swear in on May 29th for the begining as a new government and may increase the wage to N100,000 to allow workers take care of their wards.

“We have been on a campaign outreach in Enugu metropolis talking to people one on one to know their needs and to see things by ourselves. We want to know and see the problem that people are facing because, lot of people have been left behind and we are assuring then that the hardship in the state will soon be a thing of the past.

“That was why we came up with five important agenda which includes, Health, free Education, oportunities, Prosperity and Security. If we can tackle the health care problem, things will be better because, one can only work when healthy,”he said.

Ogbodo said his government want to create opportunities for teaming youths to work and spread the wealth.

“We want to give free Education with conducive learning environment whereby those who do not have money for higher institution will have the opportunity. They can go to school and pay off their fees when they are employed and if we give People hope, insecurity will be arrested,” he said.

The candidate described unemployment as one of the major agent of insecurity because, it takes the youths into the street with arms to make end mets.

“Leadership is about positive change, positive outcome, positive inspiration, influence and impact and where all this are lacking, you do not have any business in administration.

“We are asking Enugu people’s to vote for Action Congress so that we can give people what rightfully belong to them,”Ogbodo said.