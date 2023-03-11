ENUGU: Peter Obi visits family of slain  LP senatorial candidate

.

•Urges Enugu residents to vote for Labour Party on March 18

By Chinedu Adonu, ENUGU

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi visited Enugu Friday to commiserate with the family of the slain Labour Party Senatorial Candidate for Enugu East, Barrister Oyibo Chukwu.

Seven days to the governorship and State Assembly election, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party Mr Peter Gregory Obi has urged Enugu residents to come out en mass to vote for Hon Chijioke Edeoga and other Labour Party candidates in the State.

On arrival in Enugu, Obi, accompanied by the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abule, and Senator Victor Umeh, was led by the governorship candidate of the party in the state, Chijioke Edeoga to Amuri, Nkanu West Local Government Area, the country home of late Oyibo Chukwu. The newly replaced party’s Senatorial Candidate for Enugu East, Kelvin Chukwu was present.

After their condolence visit, Obi and his entourage were greeted by thousands of happy crowd at Eke Agbani, chanting and singing his name.

Acknowledging the cheers, Obi charged them to vote for all candidates of the Labour Party, including the Governorship, the Senatorial and the State House of Assembly candidates next Saturday..

He lamented the gruesome murder of Oyibo Chukwu and explained that the Obidient Movement will bring prosperity to the country and wipe out injustice.

“We are here today to pay condolences to the family of our candidate, Oyibo Chukwu, the entire family, Amurri and Enugu state. It was very sad for our own candidate, brother and father, who was in this journey with us but the enemies killed him.

“I always say that God called him. May the Almighty who called him, grant him eternal rest in His kingdom. We thank them for choosing his brother, Barr. Kelvin Chukwu is our candidate.

“We ask the people of Enugu East to support him. We will be sure that whatever effort the brother would have contributed to Nigeria, that he will be committed to it.

“So, we are in Enugu today to urge you to support Labour Party. We urge you to go out en mass in the forthcoming elections to support our Party, Labour Party, it’s important we support Labour Party.

“You can see that the governorship candidate of Enugu State Barr. Chijioke Edeoga is here, the National chairman of the party, Barr. Aburi, Abia State guber candidate, Alex Otti is here, Senator of Anambra Central, Sen. Victor Umeh and all the House of Assembly candidates are here to sympathise with you.

“I urge you to continue to pray for the family of Oyibo Chukwu and may God continue to bless the people of Amuri and Enugu people,” Obi prayed.

Responding on behalf of the family, the elder brother to late Oyibo Chukwu, Lucky Chukwu commended Peter Obi and other dignitaries for coming to commiserate with them.

While condemning the attitude of their leaders in Enugu East for not issuing a statement to condemn the atrocity, he disclosed that the killers were able to kill his brother’s flesh not his spirit.

“We feel honoured by the presence of Mr Peter Obi in our home and town.

Oyibo was assassinated three days to the election, they killed his flesh but not the spirit.

“When this incident happened I expected that our leaders, Jim Nwobodo and former Senate President Ken Nnamani and others should have issued a statement condemning it but it never happened. My brother believed in fairness, justice, equity and hates abomination”’ he said.

He appealed to Ndi Enugu to ensure that Barr. Chijioke Edeoga and other Labour Party candidates win the next election in Enugu state.

“What Enugu people owe this family is to vote for the labour party and make sure that Barr. Chijioke Edeoga wins the election, vote for my brother,. Kelvin Chukwu for Senate and every other candidate. Edeoga will win, my brother will win, other candidates of the Labour Party will win and Obi will win his case in the court to reclaim his mandate to help the spirit of my brother,” he said.