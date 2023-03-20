Enugu: LP candidate, Edeoga petitions INEC, demands cancellation of Nkanu East LG result

…protests rock INEC office in Enugu

By Anayo Okoli

The Labour Party and its governorship candidate in Enugu State, Chijioke Edeoga have petitioned INEC against the results from Nkanu East Local Government area, saying BVAS was not used in election in the council.

Meanwhile, both Labour Party supporters and PDP supporters have staged protests in front of INEC office in Enugu, for and against the admission of Nkanu East results.

In the meantime, Edeoga, the candidate, has formally sent a petition to INEC over the Nkanu East council results, demanding the rejection of the results. He said elections there were not conducted on line with the 2022 Electoral Act as BVAS was not used.

They alleged that there were manipulations of the electoral process, especially over-voting and voter suppression.

“In most parts of Enugu State, the election was marred by obvious irregularities, but we want to focus specifically on Nkanu East Local Government Area.

“Nkanu East has produced two different results. The result that my agent signed, which is available, is far different from the result which was taken to INEC headquarters and is now a subject of controversy.

“I want to state categorically that our position of Nkanu East Local Government is that the result of Nkanu East cannot stand; it stands against reason, stands against common sense. It stands against the records available of what is the voting strength of Nkanu East and it stands against the number of voters that were accredited and the number of PVCs that were collected.

“So, the result of Nkanu East is not acceptable; it is not acceptable to the Labour Party and I call for its total cancellation, so that the due processes should be followed. At any point in time when the number of PVCs collected and accreditation do not tally with number of votes, one is enjoined to stay action and cross-check.

“Of course, you know that Udenu LGA, the electoral officer was whisked away and the results completely altered when she went in custody of INEC headquarters. What was collated in Udenu, that was going to be announced, is far different from what was announced when she was taken away.

“In virtually all the polling units, what was recorded is far different from what was uploaded. The PVCs collected and the accredited voters have no relationship at all with the votes ascribed to people.

“We are going to respond comprehensively, but I want to state categorically that the Labour Party and its governorship candidate in Enugu State do not accept the result of Nkanu East and we call for its cancellation. It is a flagrant abuse of the electoral process and such brigandage should not be allowed to stay; it is very injurious to every effort we are making to build a democratic system that is representative of the people’s will.”

It was alleged that only about 15000 votes that were genuinely recorded in Kanu East council.