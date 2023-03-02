Enugu Housing Corporation remodels Liberty Estate recreational facilities

.

By Dennis Agbo

The Enugu State Housing Development Corporation, ESHDC, has unveiled plans to remodel recreational, social and sporting facilities located at her Liberty 1 Estate, Independence Layout, Enugu.

The Corporation said this has become imperative after two years of efforts to restore and build a befitting recreational, social and sporting facility for the exclusive use of residents geared towards improving their living standard to be run, operated and managed by the Corporation.

The General Manager/CEO, ESHDC, Hon. Chukwuemelie Agu, had while frowning at unhealthy societal activities going on especial at night in the estate, assured residents that, “the Corporation has mobilized resources to redesign, remodel and build a befitting recreational, social and sporting facility that offers state-of-the-arts services in line with the highbrow density of the estate”

“We have noticed that at night, miscreant and never-do-wells hibernate at the deteriorated facility to perpetrate and engage in all sorts of illicit activities ranging from smoking Indian Hemp, indecent sexual advances, loitering etc that are inimical to lives and property of the residents’.

“Actionable plans are underway to build a befitting facility laced with modern gadgets that will provide sound and optimal recreational, social and sporting facilities to residents in line with the vision for which the estate was established”.

“We have received pockets of complain from both residence and our mornitioring team over the disturbing situation of facilities in the estate. We are assuring you that very soon the glory of the place would return”.

Mr Agu also reiterates the commitment of the Corporation to ensure that all their properties remains in good standard for maximum utilization by the owners.