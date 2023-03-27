Enugu guber: PMSG congratulates Peter Mbah, hails members’ tenacity

By Chinedu Adonu

Frontline support group in Enugu State has congratulated Dr Peter Mbah for his outstanding electoral victory in the March 18 governorship election.

The group also hailed its members and other residents of the state for their unwavering support shown to Peter Mbah at the polls.

The group known as Peter Mbah Support Group (PMSG), has been in the forefront of providing support and massive campaign base for Mbah throughout his campaigns in the build-up to the March 18 governorship election.

The Director General of the group, Mr Emeka Ogbu-Nwobodo, in a press statement commended members of the group for their doggedness in the course of the campaigns and for trooping out en-masse to ensure that Mbah’s mandate was protected.

Nwobodo also hailed state residents for voting massively for Peter Mbah, restating that he was ahead of other candidates in terms of capacity, character and competence.

Part of the statement reads: “Thank you great supporters of Peter Mbah Support Group (PMSG) for believing in this great movement, and for voting in our amiable leader that is endowed with capacity, competence and character.

“Our prayers and Support speaks volume and we congratulate everyone that participated in exercising their civic right to achieve this success.

“We are blessed beyond measure to have this young and vibrant leader like Dr. Peter Mbah. Welcome to a New Enugu. Our tomorrow is finally here.God bless you all.”