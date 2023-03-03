Enugu Guber: Nwobodo urges for caution on Nsukka, Nkanu rivalry

.

By Dennis Agbo

Former governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo, has sued for caution on the brewing rivalry between Nsukka and Nkanu cultural zones.

Nwobodo maintained that both cultural zones were the same people of Enugu state that do not need inflammation of passion on who becomes the next Governor of Enugu state.

Addressing a press conference, on Thursday, Nwobodo also said that beating drums of war over who becomes the next governor of the state could only lead to unimaginable but avoidable consequences.

The former governor’s call followed a statement credited to Chief Okey Ezea, who won the election for Enugu North Senatorial district under the platform of the Labour Party, last Saturday.

Nwobodo, who described Ezea’s remark as inciting, said it portends looming danger in the polity.

“I was shocked that somebody, who has just been elected to represent his people at the National Assembly could make such an inciting statement while addressing a gathering of his people

“He was inciting the good people of Nsukka against the people of Nkanu, literally drumming up war on the day of the next election.

“First, I want to plead with the peace-loving people of Nkanu not to react violently to the unprovoked statement. The people of Nsukka are our brothers and sisters and not our enemies. As a governor of Old Anambra State, I had a very good relationship with Nsukka, and they were my great supporters.

“Peter Mbah is seeking to be governor of Enugu State made of Enugu North, Enugu West, and Enugu East, and not the governor of Nkanu”, Nwobodo said.