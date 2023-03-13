Enugu guber: Nwobodo endorses Mbah, says he won’t disappoint 

Former governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo, has endorsed the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, for the governorship of the state in the March 18 gubernatorial election, saying he would not disappoint.

Senator Nwobodo said Mbah’s manifesto was not rhetoric, but “a working document, with plans of action and timelines for delivery for addressing the challenges of the people of Enugu.”

He enjoined the people of Enugu State to reject divisive calls, sentimental and clannish voting that would keep Enugu in a state of stunted development, take optimistic view and vote rationally and objectively for Peter Mbah.

Nwobodo gave the endorsement at a briefing in his Amechi Awkunaw country home, attended by leaders from across the three senatorial zones, including the Senate Minority Whip, Senator Chuka Utazi; Minority Leader, House of Representatives, Toby Okechukwu; House members, Nnolim Nnaji, Ofor Chukwuegbo, former senator, Gil Nnaji; and former House member, Ogbuefi Ozomgbachi.

He said: “At my age and stage in life, I cannot stake my reputation for anyone without taking time to understand who that person is.

”Each time we discussed, I saw Mbah’s passion for developing Enugu State as a whole and not just Nkanu East.

“In all these years I had conversations with Peter, I took time to see through the person called Peter Mbah, his temperament, his interpersonal and leadership skills, and found him a good fit for the quality of leader required in Enugu State at this time.

“Peter Mbah is not coming from the streets or coming from one government appointment to another. The questions that should be on the minds of every person living in Enugu State are: who among the governorship candidates took time to study and understand the problems of Enugu State?

”Peter Mbah’s manifesto shows his deep understanding of the problems we face in Enugu State, and my interactions with him confirmed it.”