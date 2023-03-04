Enugu Guber: Nkanu people restate endorsement for PDP’s Peter Mbah

Peter Mbah

.

By Dennis Agbo

The people of Enugu East Senatorial district, also known as Nkanu people have restated their earlier resolve to vote for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Peter Mba.

The district said that Mbah is a product of an agreement entered into by the Governorship aspirants from the zone where they agreed to support any one of them that emerges as a candidate prelude to the primary elections.

In a communique issued after a meeting convened by Senator Jim Nwobodo in his country home, Amaech- Awkwunawu, on Friday, and signed by Deacon Okey Ogbodo, leaders of the zone also asked people to disregard the belligerent statement from Enugu North Senator-elect, Chief Okey Ezea of Nsukka extraction, purporting divisiveness between Nkanu and Nsukka people of Enugu state.

The meeting was attended by Nkanu Stakeholders, leaders, opinion moulders and traditional rulers drawn from the six local government areas in Enugu East Senatorial zone – Isi-Uzo, Enugu East, Enugu North, Enugu South, Nkanu East and Nkanu West local government areas.

Notable among the leaders of the zone included Senator Jim Nwobodo, HRH Igwe Julius Nnaji, Odezuluigbo III of Nike; HRH Igwe Abel Nwobodo of Nara, Igwe J.A.E Ogbodo of Amaechi-Uwani Awkwunawu; HRH Igwe Eddy Nweke, Hon Princess Peace Nnaji, Engr. Mrs Ujam, Senator Gill Nnaji, Deacon Okey Ogbodo, Hon Offor Chukwuegbo, Hon Nnoli Nnaji, Sir SNC Nwagu, Dr Maxwell Ngene, Dr. Emeka Nwatu, among many other prominent sons and daughters of Nkanu land.

Part of the communique reads: “Nkanu people took a decision that among all the candidates of all the political parties contesting for Governorship of Enugu state, endorsed and agreed to vote for Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“That Nkanu people are not at war with Nsukka People despite the belligerent statement from one Senator-elect, Okey Ezea of Nsukka extraction. Nkanu is one and will continue to be one both now and after election.

“Any other candidate of Nkanu extraction for the March 11 election outside Peter Mbah of the PDP is on his own and does not have Nkanu support nor will they have Nkanu vote on the March 11 Governorship election.

“That we affirm the already established Governorship rotation principal among the three Senatorial zones of Enugu state which has been effective since 1999 and will continue to rotate to the deserving Senatorial zone after Enugu East Senatorial zone would have ended it’s turn.

“Finally, all Nkanu people are therefore urged t