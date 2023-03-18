Enugu guber: Bishop raises alarm over invasion of Eha-Amufu by fake policemen

By Chinedu Adonu

The Anglican Bishop of Eha-Amufu, Bishop Daniel Olinya has raised alarm over invasion of Umuhu Community in Isi-Uzo local government area, Enugu State by some suspected fake police officers.

The Bishop who raised the alarm this morning, said that the fake policemen at Umu-Okpara pulling unit, Umuhu were on mufti, bathroom slippers and did not have ID card except Police caps.

He said that Isi-Uzo was under siege by fake security agents.

“I am in my pulling unit now but afraid to vote because there was no protection. It’s very difficult to explain.

“I don’t know the people who sent them without ID cards. All they do is to show Police cap which can’t stand as a identification.

“We need urgent attention in Umuhu, Isi-Uzo local government area. We don’t understand the policemen there. They need to be identify by whoever that sent them.

“I believe that any police officer going out for duty need to be identify with ID card, in case anything happened he or she may be identified with ID card.

“They are not with uniform unless they were not asked to come with uniform and the woman in my pulling units is just wearing bathroom slippers and when I wanted to talk to her she started abusing me.

“I am afraid. I’m going back to the town for my safety. I don’t know what is going to happen there. They are just sitting down and everywhere is noisy.”